Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Impasse at the Kremlin: here’s what we know after the latest US-Russia talks

By Intigam Mamedov, Research Fellow, Leiden University
Once again there is an impasse in the attempts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. A five-hour meeting in the Kremlin between the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the US team led by Donald Trump’s envoys, businessmen Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, has failed to make any significant progress.

Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov described the talks, held on December 2, as “constructive”. But, tellingly, he added…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
