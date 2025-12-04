Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Endurance athletes have a four times higher risk of irregular heartbeat – and this may be why

By Ben Buckley, Senior lecturer, Liverpool John Moores University; University of Liverpool
Exercise is one of the best things we can do for a healthy heart. Yet research shows that endurance athletes have up to a four times higher risk of atrial fibrillation (an irregular or fast heartbeat) than non-athletes. This heart condition increases risk of both heart failure and stroke.

If regular exercise and being fit reduces our risk of many chronic diseases and preserves mental and physical health, why is it that people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ God in Nigeria: the country’s novelists help us understand the complexity of Christianity
~ Women’s voices at the G20: action urged on economic empowerment, care work, health, climate justice and forced labour
~ Who was Albert Luthuli? The murdered South African leader who put his people above himself
~ The American fixation on white Afrikaners in South Africa stretches back nearly a century
~ Why art is a prime target for organised crime
~ Climate change is affecting your food – and not in your favour
~ Aluminium in vaccines: separating RFK Jr’s claims from scientific evidence
~ Ukraine peace talks reveal a world slipping back into an acceptance of war
~ More detail on what clothes feel like could make life easier for shoppers – and save retailers money
~ Santa Claus: The Movie at 40 – how a box office flop became a ‘pure panto’ British Christmas staple
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter