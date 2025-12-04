Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Preventing gender-based violence in trades is both a labour issue and an education one

By Shannon Welbourn, Assistant Professor and Technological Education Program Coordinator, Brock University
For women in the trades to have safer workplaces, the work of preventing gender-based violence must start long before anyone steps onto a job site.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
