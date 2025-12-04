Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why our physical bodies may be a core part of conscious experience – new research

By Renzo Lanfranco, Principal Researcher, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
The brain’s sense of “this is my body” is tightly bound to conscious awareness – far more than many theories assume.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
