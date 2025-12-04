Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the UK’s dependency on cars slows down the economy

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
The UK government makes a lot of money from cars. It taxes car ownership, it taxes the fuel, and it is about to charge drivers of electric vehicles by the distance they travel.

But Britons’ reliance on their 34 million cars also comes at great expense to the economy. Heavy traffic and congestion costs £7.5 billion a year in wasted time. An


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why our physical bodies may be a core part of conscious experience – new research
~ The UK’s food supply is more fragile than you might think – here’s why it should be a national priority
~ Good sleep starts in the gut
~ Outdoor swimming is becoming a sanctuary for female swimmers in the UK
~ The housing crisis is forcing Americans to choose between affordability and safety
~ Declaration of Independence’s promises ring out today as loudly as they did for Lincoln, FDR and through 249 years of US history
~ Everything everywhere all at once: How Zohran Mamdani campaigned both online and with a ground game
~ Facing myriad global pressures, Iran intensifies outreach to African partners for critical needs
~ People who talk with their hands seem more clear and persuasive – new research
~ Down-ranking polarizing content lowers emotional temperature on social media – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter