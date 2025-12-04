Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Measuring Colorado’s mountains one hike at a time

By Eric Gilbertson, Associate Teaching Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Seattle University
In the middle of a chilly October night in 2025, my two friends and I suited up at the Cottonwood Creek trailhead and started a trek into the Sangre de Cristo mountains of Colorado. It was a little below freezing as we got moving at 1:30 a.m., and the Moon illuminated the snowy mountaintops above us.

Our packs were a bit heavier than normal because we were hauling highly accurate surveying equipment to the summits of two peaks, each over 14,000 feet (4,267.2 meters). The peaks, Crestone and


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why our physical bodies may be a core part of conscious experience – new research
~ How the UK’s dependency on cars slows down the economy
~ The UK’s food supply is more fragile than you might think – here’s why it should be a national priority
~ Good sleep starts in the gut
~ Outdoor swimming is becoming a sanctuary for female swimmers in the UK
~ The housing crisis is forcing Americans to choose between affordability and safety
~ Declaration of Independence’s promises ring out today as loudly as they did for Lincoln, FDR and through 249 years of US history
~ Everything everywhere all at once: How Zohran Mamdani campaigned both online and with a ground game
~ Facing myriad global pressures, Iran intensifies outreach to African partners for critical needs
~ People who talk with their hands seem more clear and persuasive – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter