Human Rights Observatory

Meditating on the connectedness of life could help reunite a divided country – here’s how ‘interbeing’ works

By Jeremy David Engels, Liberal Arts Endowed Professor of Communication, Penn State
The late Vietnamese Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh often emphasized the interconnectedness of everything in this world. He explained how meditation can change our perceptions about the things we encounter in our daily lives by revealing this interdependence.

Take the example of an apple: Before meditation, an apple is just a piece of fruit. During meditation, the meditator sees how deeply the apple is interconnected with the world…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
