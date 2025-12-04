Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: “Intellexa Leaks” investigation provides further evidence of spyware threats to human rights

By Amnesty International
The “Intellexa Leaks”, a new joint investigation by Inside Story, Haaretz and WAV Research Collective with technical analysis provided by Amnesty International, exposes the internal operations of Intellexa,  – a company notorious for selling highly invasive spyware Predator linked to human rights abuses in multiple countries.  Responding to the investigation published today, Jurre van Bergen, Technologist at Amnesty International’s Security Lab said:   “This investigation provides one of the clearest and most damning views yet into Intellexa’s internal operations and technology.  Jurre van Bergen, Technologist…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why our physical bodies may be a core part of conscious experience – new research
~ How the UK’s dependency on cars slows down the economy
~ The UK’s food supply is more fragile than you might think – here’s why it should be a national priority
~ Good sleep starts in the gut
~ Outdoor swimming is becoming a sanctuary for female swimmers in the UK
~ The housing crisis is forcing Americans to choose between affordability and safety
~ Declaration of Independence’s promises ring out today as loudly as they did for Lincoln, FDR and through 249 years of US history
~ Everything everywhere all at once: How Zohran Mamdani campaigned both online and with a ground game
~ Facing myriad global pressures, Iran intensifies outreach to African partners for critical needs
~ People who talk with their hands seem more clear and persuasive – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter