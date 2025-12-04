Sumatra’s flood crisis: How deforestation turned a cyclonic storm into a likely recurring tragedy
By Dian Fiantis, Professor of Soil Science, Universitas Andalas
Budiman Minasny, Professor in Soil-Landscape Modelling, University of Sydney
Frisa Irawan Ginting, Dosen Ilmu Tanah dan Sumber Daya Lahan, Universitas Andalas
Extreme rain wasn’t the only cause of Sumatra’s deadly floods. Years of forest loss, eroded soils, and weakened watersheds turned a storm into a tragedy — one that could repeat.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 4, 2025