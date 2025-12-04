Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sumatra’s flood crisis: How deforestation turned a cyclonic storm into a likely recurring tragedy

By Dian Fiantis, Professor of Soil Science, Universitas Andalas
Budiman Minasny, Professor in Soil-Landscape Modelling, University of Sydney
Frisa Irawan Ginting, Dosen Ilmu Tanah dan Sumber Daya Lahan, Universitas Andalas
Extreme rain wasn’t the only cause of Sumatra’s deadly floods. Years of forest loss, eroded soils, and weakened watersheds turned a storm into a tragedy — one that could repeat.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
