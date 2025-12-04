Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Could the Liberals make a fight of industrial relations without courting disaster?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
It’s near-universally agreed that opposition policy development under Peter Dutton was too thin and too late. Are Liberals now being rushed prematurely?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
