Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: Peace deals fail to end human rights abuses

By Amnesty International
After more than eight months of diplomatic efforts by the United States and Qatar to end the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), civilians continue to face serious human rights abuses by the Rwanda-backed March 23 Movement (M23) and the Wazalendo, a coalition of armed groups supported by the Congolese army. As the […] The post DRC: Peace deals fail to end human rights abuses appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “We are setting an example”: Meet five activists advancing women’s and girls’ rights in West Africa
~ Queer cinema in Azerbaijan tells stories of visibility and survival
~ USA: New Findings Reveal Human Rights Violations at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” and Krome Detention Centers
~ Georgia: Repressive Laws Effectively Criminalize Peaceful Protests
~ Cassette tapes are making a comeback. Yes, really
~ Will the government’s new gas reservation plan bring down prices? Yes, if it works properly
~ Andrew Pippos’ The Transformations: a touching story of love, loss and newspapers
~ K'gari’s unique ancient lakes once dried out. Could this happen again?
~ Women told they have dense breasts don’t know what to do next, new study shows
~ Why Tasmania’s politicians couldn’t say no to a once-in-a-century AFL opportunity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter