Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“We are setting an example”: Meet five activists advancing women’s and girls’ rights in West Africa

By Amnesty International
Mariama Seydi “My greatest pride is being at school, learning and preparing for my future. My dream is to be a lawyer, to defend people who are struggling and need help. I was cut. We are told that it is a custom, but sometimes I wonder if our ancestors would not be fighting alongside us […] The post “We are setting an example”: Meet five activists advancing women’s and girls’ rights in West Africa appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DRC: Peace deals fail to end human rights abuses
~ Queer cinema in Azerbaijan tells stories of visibility and survival
~ USA: New Findings Reveal Human Rights Violations at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” and Krome Detention Centers
~ Georgia: Repressive Laws Effectively Criminalize Peaceful Protests
~ Cassette tapes are making a comeback. Yes, really
~ Will the government’s new gas reservation plan bring down prices? Yes, if it works properly
~ Andrew Pippos’ The Transformations: a touching story of love, loss and newspapers
~ K'gari’s unique ancient lakes once dried out. Could this happen again?
~ Women told they have dense breasts don’t know what to do next, new study shows
~ Why Tasmania’s politicians couldn’t say no to a once-in-a-century AFL opportunity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter