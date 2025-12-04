Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queer cinema in Azerbaijan tells stories of visibility and survival

By Adila Aghayeva
These films transform personal struggles into collective narratives, illustrating how survival, memory, and the quest for belonging are intertwined with the creation of queer cinematic histories.


© Global Voices -
