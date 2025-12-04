Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: New Findings Reveal Human Rights Violations at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” and Krome Detention Centers

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International today released a new report documenting cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment at two immigration detention centers in Florida: The Everglades Detention Facility (“Alligator Alcatraz”) and the Krome North Service Processing Center (Krome).   The report, Torture and enforced disappearances in the Sunshine State: Human rights violations at “Alligator Alcatraz” and Krome in Florida, reveals […] The post USA: New Findings Reveal Human Rights Violations at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” and Krome Detention Centers  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Repressive Laws Effectively Criminalize Peaceful Protests
~ Cassette tapes are making a comeback. Yes, really
~ Will the government’s new gas reservation plan bring down prices? Yes, if it works properly
~ Andrew Pippos’ The Transformations: a touching story of love, loss and newspapers
~ K'gari’s unique ancient lakes once dried out. Could this happen again?
~ Women told they have dense breasts don’t know what to do next, new study shows
~ Why Tasmania’s politicians couldn’t say no to a once-in-a-century AFL opportunity
~ Why tech platforms endanger democracy
~ Why are some people extremely competitive while others are so chill?
~ UN sounds alarm as landmine deaths rise amid funding cuts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter