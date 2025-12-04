Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Repressive Laws Effectively Criminalize Peaceful Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protestors outside of Georgia’s parliament in support of those arrested at a pro-EU rally earlier, Tbilisi, Georgia, April 8, 2025. © 2025 Sebastien Canaud/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Berlin, December 4, 2025) – Georgian authorities have adopted a series of laws that unjustifiably interfere with the right to peaceful assembly and are being used to suppress dissent, Human Rights Watch said today. Combined with abusive policing and steep fines, these measures violate Georgians’ right to peaceful protest, making dissent increasingly risky and leaving critics vulnerable to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
