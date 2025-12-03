Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women told they have dense breasts don’t know what to do next, new study shows

By Brooke Nickel, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Nehmat Houssami, Professor of Public Health, University of Sydney
Imagine a 57-year-old woman, let’s call her Maria, who’s just opened a letter about her mammography results. She’s had several mammograms before, but this time reads new information: “Your breasts are dense”.

While the letter assures her that dense breasts are common, it also indicates it could make it harder to see breast cancer on the mammogram.

Maria is confused about what to do next and wonders if she should be worried. Does she need to see her GP?

Maria may be fictional but she reflects the findings from the first trial of its kind we…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
