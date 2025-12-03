Tolerance.ca
Why Tasmania’s politicians couldn’t say no to a once-in-a-century AFL opportunity

By Tim Harcourt, Industry Professor and Chief Economist, University of Technology Sydney
It is now (almost) official: Tasmania will finally take its place in the Australian Football League (AFL).

Tasmania, a foundation state of the nation’s homegrown game of Australian rules football, has trod a tortuous route, with great drama, over its plan for a 23,000-seat indoor stadium precinct at Macquarie Point on Hobart’s picturesque waterfront.

The state is now on the cusp of realising a dream many footy-loving Tasmanians had long hoped for.


© The Conversation -
