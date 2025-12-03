Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why tech platforms endanger democracy

By Misha Ketchell, Editor-in-chief, The Conversation
In September this year, the Nobel prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa gave a powerful speech to the National Press Club about the ways in which authoritarians manipulate social media. She called for the Australian government to bolster the regulation of technology platforms and issued a stark warning.

“The greatest threat we face today isn’t any individual leader or one government,” she said. “It’s the technology that’s amplifying authoritarian tactics worldwide, enabled by democratic governments that abdicated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
