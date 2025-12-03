Why are some people extremely competitive while others are so chill?
By Inge Gnatt, Psychologist, Lecturer in Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
Kathleen de Boer, Clinical Psychologist, Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
If you’ve ever been on the sidelines at an under-12’s team sport, you will know that some children are fiercely competitive, while others are there simply to socialise.
In the workplace, two colleagues might respond differently to the same piece of feedback, where one will go into overdrive to prove themselves, while the other will easily move on.
And we all know what happens on family Monopoly nights. It’s the ultimate reminder that competitiveness can test even the closest relationships.
Being more or less competitive has advantages and disadvantages, and these…
- Wednesday, December 3rd 2025