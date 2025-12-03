Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spotify Wrapped ghosted NZ music again. Local artists and audiences deserve more

By Jesse Austin-Stewart, Lecturer, School of Music and Screen Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Policies designed to support and promote local content remain stuck in a previous era. NZ should follow the interventionist approach of other countries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
