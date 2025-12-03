Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our food has too many toxins and not enough nutrients – but we already have the tools to fix it

By Marta López Alonso, Professor of Animal Pathology, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
I sometimes joke that my pets eat better than my children. It’s not for lack of trying – kids turn their noses up at vegetables, fish and pulses, while dogs will never turn down their specially formulated feed, complete with all the vitamins and minerals they need to thrive. The results are plain to see: a healthy, shiny coat, high energy levels, and good health.

While comparing kids to pets might seem a bit much, it does reflect a serious truth.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The sentence demanded in the case of jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu is 2,430 years
~ Disability rights are shaped by the narratives embedded in policies like the Accessible Canada Act and MAID
~ AI promises efficiency, but it’s also amplifying labour inequality
~ ‘A united left? It’s been tanked’ – what I heard when I went to Your Party’s first conference
~ Could electric vehicle battery waste fix concrete’s carbon problem?
~ Why the future of psychedelic medicine might not be psychedelic at all
~ Sri Lanka’s latest climate-driven floods expose flaws in disaster preparations – here’s what needs to change
~ Kimchi may boost immune function, recent study shows
~ How European colonisation has created more animal hybrids
~ Wicked: what lies beneath correcting the way people speak?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter