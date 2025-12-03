Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Limiting jury trials will harm minority ethnic victims and defendants, research shows

By Tara Lai Quinlan, Associate Professor in Law and Criminal Justice, University of Birmingham
Katharina Karcher, Senior Lecturer, Department of Modern Languages, University of Birmingham
The right to trial by jury dates back to at least the 12th century. The government’s proposals to limit it in England and Wales, many argue, run counter to the UK’s core democratic principles. And as others have pointed out, scrapping jury trials for some crimes is unlikely to solve the massive backlog in the crown courts.

Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
