Limiting jury trials will harm minority ethnic victims and defendants, research shows
By Tara Lai Quinlan, Associate Professor in Law and Criminal Justice, University of Birmingham
Katharina Karcher, Senior Lecturer, Department of Modern Languages, University of Birmingham
The right to trial by jury dates back to at least the 12th century. The government’s proposals to limit it in England and Wales, many argue, run counter to the UK’s core democratic principles. And as others have pointed out, scrapping jury trials for some crimes is unlikely to solve the massive backlog in the crown courts.
Our…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 3rd 2025