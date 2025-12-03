As music festival season ramps up, artists can help shine a light on an ‘invisible’ workforce
By Deanna Grant-Smith, Professor of Management, University of the Sunshine Coast
Jessica O'Bryan, Lecturer in Curriculum and Pedagogy, University of the Sunshine Coast
Scott Harrison, Professor and Director, Queensland Conservatorium, Griffith University
Around Australia, music festival season is once again kicking into high gear. Yet behind every headline act is a vast and often invisible workforce of stage crew, sound engineers, lighting techs, riggers, truck drivers, backup singers, dancers and other support staff.
Many of these workers endure precarious conditions – dealing with inconsistent contracts, long hours and excessive travel. These issues aren’t confined to Australia’s arts…
