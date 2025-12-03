Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is anyone really misled by the term ‘veggie burger’? Our research suggests consumers are savvy

By Friederike Döbbe, Assistant Professor (Lecturer) in Business & Society, School of Management, University of Bath
Emilia Cederberg, Assistant Professor, Department of Accounting, Stockholm School of Economics
The European parliament recently backed changes to the rules around the labelling and marketing of plant-based meat alternatives. New definitions specify that words like “burger”, “sausage” or “steak”, refer exclusively to animal protein. To get to the meat of the matter, this may mean that Europeans’ favourite soy-based patty can no longer be called a burger.

The vote took place amid a long-running European debate over the designation of plant-based alternatives to animal protein and the associated…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
