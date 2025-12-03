Is anyone really misled by the term ‘veggie burger’? Our research suggests consumers are savvy
By Friederike Döbbe, Assistant Professor (Lecturer) in Business & Society, School of Management, University of Bath
Emilia Cederberg, Assistant Professor, Department of Accounting, Stockholm School of Economics
The European parliament recently backed changes to the rules around the labelling and marketing of plant-based meat alternatives. New definitions specify that words like “burger”, “sausage” or “steak”, refer exclusively to animal protein. To get to the meat of the matter, this may mean that Europeans’ favourite soy-based patty can no longer be called a burger.
The vote took place amid a long-running European debate over the designation of plant-based alternatives to animal protein and the associated…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 3rd 2025