Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia’s factories burn too much coal – how reusing hot water can cut energy use

By Paul Coughlan, Professor in Operations Management, Trinity College Dublin
Aonghus McNabola, Deputy Dean International & Professor of Energy and Environmental Engineering
Wastewater heat recovery, which recycles hot water from drains to preheat new water, could cut coal use, lower carbon emissions, and create local jobs in Zambia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why one 16th-century theologian’s advice for a bitterly divided nation holds true today
~ Disability rights and services are shaped by the narratives embedded in policies like the Accessible Canada Act and MAID
~ Is anyone really misled by the term ‘veggie burger’? Our research suggests consumers are savvy
~ Africa’s drylands need the right kind of support – listening to the pastoralists who live there
~ Expensive data and poor internet access: South Africa fails to measure up against Brazil
~ Sudan’s protesters built networks to fight a tyrant – today they save lives in a war
~ Zero waste in schools? Why factoring in labour is essential
~ Coastal regions and climate change: how better risk assessment can help protect infrastructure and livelihoods
~ Crackdown on Palestinian civil society is reaching alarming levels, warns UN human rights office
~ Syria: Hope emerges amid ongoing human rights challenges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter