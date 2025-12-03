Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Coastal regions and climate change: how better risk assessment can help protect infrastructure and livelihoods

By Anthony Schrapffer, PhD, EDHEC Climate Institute Scientific Director, EDHEC Business School
Coastal regions, where dense clusters of critical infrastructure are found, are facing the sharpest edge of climate change. The threats include paralysed transport networks and disrupted supply chains. To stay ahead, we need a clearer picture of these vulnerabilities that lets us anticipate the fallout before it comes. But right now, patchy data, inconsistent approaches, and the absence of a unified framework make it tough to grasp the scale of the risk.

In late October, the Caribbean was ravaged by Hurricane…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
