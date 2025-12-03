Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

X’s Location Disclosure Undermines User Safety

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image X rolled out a new feature called ''About your account'' as seen displayed on iPhone, November 23, 2025. © 2025 Andre M Chang/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Since November 21, social media company X has been rolling out a new feature called “About this account,” which displays information about users that was previously not publicly disclosed. This includes the country where an account was created, is based, the date it joined X, and username changes.The company says the feature is intended to verify authenticity and improve transparency, but it raises serious concerns…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
