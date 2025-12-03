Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stuck between survival and modesty: How an earthquake revealed Bangladesh’s gender fault line

By Abhimanyu Bandyopadhyay
As tremors rippled across Bangladesh, panic sent people fleeing into the streets, yet online debates fixated not on safety but on whether women should cover themselves before escaping collapsing buildings.


© Global Voices -
