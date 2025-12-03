Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The UK’s latest compromise on workers’ rights will not fix its labour market problems

By Danny Buckley, Workplace Learning Director, Loughborough University
The UK’s autumn budget tried to appeal to both workers and employers. But the decision the very next day to soften a key plan to improve workers’ rights shows how difficult that balance has become.

Just hours after Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her budget, the government announced it would backtrack on a manifesto pledge to give all workers the right to claim unfair dismissal from day one of their employment.
