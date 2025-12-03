Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why one theologian’s advice for a bitterly divided nation holds true today

By Michael Bruening, Professor of History, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Ideological division was tearing the country apart. Factions denounced each other as unpatriotic and evil. There were attempted kidnappings and assassinations of political figures. Public monuments and art were desecrated all over the country.

This was France in the middle of the 16th century. The divisions were rooted in religion.

The Protestant minority denounced Catholics as “superstitious idolaters,” while the Catholics condemned Protestants as “seditious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ X’s Location Disclosure Undermines User Safety
~ Stuck between survival and modesty: How an earthquake revealed Bangladesh’s gender fault line
~ Why we remember the source of an opinion better than the source of a fact – new research
~ What we told UK leaders about climate and nature at a national emergency briefing
~ The UK’s latest compromise on workers’ rights will not fix its labour market problems
~ Data centres in space: will 2027 really be the year AI goes to orbit?
~ By hiding their faces, metal bands maximise the emotional punch of their music
~ Visual thinking: the strategy that could help you spot misinformation and manipulated images
~ How mouth health affects diabetes – and vice versa
~ Labeling dissent as terrorism: New US domestic terrorism priorities raise constitutional alarms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter