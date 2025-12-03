Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Humanity on trial: the case of search-and-rescue volunteer Seán Binder

By Amnesty International
I first met Seán in 2019. A bright, articulate Irish activist in his twenties, he was our guest at the Belgian launch of Amnesty International’s annual end-of-year campaign. And there, he shared his equally inspiring yet shocking story of blatant injustice, as he and others were being prosecuted for saving lives. Two years earlier, Seán […] The post Humanity on trial: the case of search-and-rescue volunteer Seán Binder  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


