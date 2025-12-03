Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico City: New Era for People with Disabilities and Older Persons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Parliament of People with Disabilities organized by the Mexico City Congress, where for the first time a bill was presented to reform civil legislation to include the right to full legal capacity. © 2023 Communications Office of the Mexico City Congress Human Rights Watch and the College of Notaries of Mexico City released the 70-page Roadmap for Change, a practical guide that shows how to implement the legal capacity reform in a rights-respecting way through clear explanations, good practices, and real-life-based examples.The guide offers notaries…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
