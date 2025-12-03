Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Solidarity on Trial in Greece

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold signs outside a Greek court in Mytilene, January 13, 2023, in support of 24 activists who were prosecuted for helping rescue migrants and asylum seekers in the Mediterranean Sea. © 2023 MANOLIS LAGOUTARIS/AFP via Getty Images Two dozen humanitarian workers face trial on the Greek island of Lesbos this week on baseless felony charges that carry 20 years in prison. Prosecutors have hounded the humanitarians for seven years for saving lives at sea, while the European Parliament has called this “the largest case of criminalization of solidarity in…


© Human Rights Watch -
