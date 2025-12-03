Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Macron Should Address Repression in China Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image French President Emmanuel Macron and China's President Xi Jinping during the official welcoming ceremony in Beijing on April 6, 2023. © 2023 Sipa via AP Images (Paris) – French President Emmanuel Macron should privately and publicly stress the importance of human rights in Sino-French relations during his visit to China from December 3 to 5, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. Macron’s visit is one of several top-level engagements between European and Chinese leaders amid the complex and shifting geopolitical relationships among Europe, China, and the United…


© Human Rights Watch -
