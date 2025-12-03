Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kim Kardashian’s brain scan shows ‘low activity’ and holes. I’m a brain expert and I have questions

By Sarah Hellewell, Senior Research Fellow, The Perron Institute for Neurological and Translational Science, and Research Fellow, Faculty of Health Sciences, Curtin University
A recent episode of the The Kardashians shared some startling news about Kim Kardashian’s brain.

Discussing Kim’s recent brain scan, her doctor pointed out “holes” on her brain scan he said were related to “low activity”.

While this sounds incredibly sad and concerning, doctors and scientists have doubts about the technology used and its growing commercialisation.

I study…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Solidarity on Trial in Greece
~ France: Macron Should Address Repression in China Visit
~ Struggling to believe Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper as the ‘good guy’? You’re not alone
~ Prada buys Versace in a €1.25 billion deal. Here’s what that means for fashion
~ Is the focus on NAPLAN’s ‘top’ schools a good idea?
~ Cameroon: Prominent Opposition Leader Dies in Custody
~ Malawian Disability Rights Advocate Honored
~ US: ICE Arrest at FIFA Event Spotlights Dangers for World Cup
~ Sudan: Rapid Support Forces’ ruthless attack on Zamzam camp should be investigated for war crimes
~ Thunderstorms are noisily kicking off summer in NZ – what’s driving them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter