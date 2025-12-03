Tolerance.ca
Is the focus on NAPLAN’s ‘top’ schools a good idea?

By Sally Larsen, Senior Lecturer in Education, University of New England
On Wednesday, the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority released the school-level results for this year’s NAPLAN tests. This reporting includes scores for years 3, 5, 7 and 9 across literacy and numeracy.

Parents received children’s individual reports in July. Now we can see how individual schools performed.

