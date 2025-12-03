Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Prominent Opposition Leader Dies in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Anicet Ekane, Cameroon, 2019. © Private (Nairobi) – The death in custody of a prominent Cameroon opposition leader, Anicet Ekane, should be impartially, promptly, and effectively investigated, Human Rights Watch said today.Ekane, 74, the leader of the African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (Mouvement africain pour la nouvelle indépendance et la démocratie, MANIDEM) party, died on December 1, 2025, at the State Defense Secretariat (Secrétariat d’État à la Défense, SED), a detention facility in the capital, Yaoundé. He was detained on October…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Malawian Disability Rights Advocate Honored
~ US: ICE Arrest at FIFA Event Spotlights Dangers for World Cup
~ Sudan: Rapid Support Forces’ ruthless attack on Zamzam camp should be investigated for war crimes
~ Thunderstorms are noisily kicking off summer in NZ – what’s driving them?
~ Like night and day: why Test cricket changes so much under lights
~ Trump’s ratings recover a little after slump; Australian Labor retains large poll leads
~ Australian economic growth is solid but not spectacular. Rate cuts are off the table
~ Vietnam Should End Abuse of Imprisoned Critic
~ Pakistani travellers with valid visas being quietly offloaded at airports in ‘silent ban’
~ Coral reefs have orchestrated Earth’s climate for 250 million years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter