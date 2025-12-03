Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malawian Disability Rights Advocate Honored

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – Hilda Macheso, a Malawian disability rights advocate, is the 2025/2026 recipient of the Human Rights Watch Marca Bristo Fellowship for Courageous Leadership in Disability Rights, Human Rights Watch announced today on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Click to expand Image Hilda Macheso presenting at the 10th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Yerevan, Armenia, September 2024. © Private Macheso is an emerging advocate for the rights of young people with disabilities in Malawi. She has played a key role in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
