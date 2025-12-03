Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: ICE Arrest at FIFA Event Spotlights Dangers for World Cup

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image General view of the MetLife stadium during the Club World Cup in East Rutherford, New Jersey, US, July 8, 2025. © 2025 Pamela Smith/AP Photo (New York) – The arrest and return of an asylum seeker who took his children to the Club World Cup soccer tournament final on July 13, 2025, raises serious concerns about the safety of noncitizens attending the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Human Rights Watch said today.In May, Human Rights Watch wrote to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the World Cup organizer, to express concerns…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
