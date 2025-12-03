Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Like night and day: why Test cricket changes so much under lights

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Associate Dean (Academic), Faculty of Arts and Education, Charles Sturt University
Tom Hartley, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Cricket’s first Test match was played between Australia and England in 1877.

The next Ashes match, starting at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, will be Test number 2,611.

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon: Prominent Opposition Leader Dies in Custody
~ Malawian Disability Rights Advocate Honored
~ US: ICE Arrest at FIFA Event Spotlights Dangers for World Cup
~ Sudan: Rapid Support Forces’ ruthless attack on Zamzam camp should be investigated for war crimes
~ Thunderstorms are noisily kicking off summer in NZ – what’s driving them?
~ Trump’s ratings recover a little after slump; Australian Labor retains large poll leads
~ Australian economic growth is solid but not spectacular. Rate cuts are off the table
~ Vietnam Should End Abuse of Imprisoned Critic
~ Pakistani travellers with valid visas being quietly offloaded at airports in ‘silent ban’
~ Coral reefs have orchestrated Earth’s climate for 250 million years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS