Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s ratings recover a little after slump; Australian Labor retains large poll leads

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Donald Trump’s net approval is up a little after a slump to a term low on November 23, as Republicans hold a federal seat at a special election. In Australia, Labor continues to hold large leads in federal polls, but received just 8.3% at the Hinchinbrook Queensland state byelection.

In analyst Nate Silver’s aggregate of United States national polls, Trump’s net approval is -13.5, with 54.8% disapproving and 41.3% approving. His net approval fell from -7.6 on October 20 to a term low…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon: Prominent Opposition Leader Dies in Custody
~ Malawian Disability Rights Advocate Honored
~ US: ICE Arrest at FIFA Event Spotlights Dangers for World Cup
~ Sudan: Rapid Support Forces’ ruthless attack on Zamzam camp should be investigated for war crimes
~ Thunderstorms are noisily kicking off summer in NZ – what’s driving them?
~ Like night and day: why Test cricket changes so much under lights
~ Australian economic growth is solid but not spectacular. Rate cuts are off the table
~ Vietnam Should End Abuse of Imprisoned Critic
~ Pakistani travellers with valid visas being quietly offloaded at airports in ‘silent ban’
~ Coral reefs have orchestrated Earth’s climate for 250 million years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter