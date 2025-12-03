Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Rapid Support Forces’ ruthless attack on Zamzam camp should be investigated for war crimes

By Amnesty International
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) deliberately killed civilians, took hostages, pillaged and destroyed mosques, schools, and health clinics during a large-scale attack in April on Zamzam, the largest camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in North Darfur State, Amnesty International said in a new report published today. These violations must be investigated as war crimes […] The post Sudan: Rapid Support Forces’ ruthless attack on Zamzam camp should be investigated for war crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon: Prominent Opposition Leader Dies in Custody
~ Malawian Disability Rights Advocate Honored
~ US: ICE Arrest at FIFA Event Spotlights Dangers for World Cup
~ Thunderstorms are noisily kicking off summer in NZ – what’s driving them?
~ Like night and day: why Test cricket changes so much under lights
~ Trump’s ratings recover a little after slump; Australian Labor retains large poll leads
~ Australian economic growth is solid but not spectacular. Rate cuts are off the table
~ Vietnam Should End Abuse of Imprisoned Critic
~ Pakistani travellers with valid visas being quietly offloaded at airports in ‘silent ban’
~ Coral reefs have orchestrated Earth’s climate for 250 million years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter