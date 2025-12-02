Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam Should End Abuse of Imprisoned Critic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Trịnh Ba Tu and Can Thi Theu  © 2018 Private Since October 31, Trinh Ba Tu, a Vietnamese political prisoner, has been held alone in a dark cell, denied visitors and even any kind of light. Guards open the door briefly twice a day to deliver meals, the only human contact he is permitted.Why such severe punishment? A few days earlier, Trinh Ba Tu had complained about the moldy, spoiled rice he and other prisoners were given to eat.And in September, he and fellow political prisoners reportedly carried out a hunger strike to demand the “immediate and unconditional…




© Human Rights Watch -
