Human Rights Observatory

Pakistani travellers with valid visas being quietly offloaded at airports in ‘silent ban’

By Syed Salman Mehdi
Pakistan has tightened airport screenings to help combat trafficking, but the new measures increasingly trouble lawful travellers, eroding rights, and livelihoods as communities experience profiling, and measures that deepen resentment.


© Global Voices -
