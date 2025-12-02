Coral reefs have orchestrated Earth’s climate for 250 million years
By Tristan Salles, Associate Professor, School of Geosciences, University of Sydney
Laurent Husson, Earth sciences researcher, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
When we think of coral reefs, we picture bright fish, clear water and colourful corals. But reefs have also shaped the planet in deeper ways.
Our new study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows reefs have helped regulate Earth’s climate and life for more than 250 million years.
They link geology, chemistry and biology into one grand planetary feedback loop. And their rise and fall over hundreds of millions of years set the pace of recovery from past carbon dioxide shocks,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 2nd 2025