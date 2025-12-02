Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coral reefs have orchestrated Earth’s climate for 250 million years

By Tristan Salles, Associate Professor, School of Geosciences, University of Sydney
Laurent Husson, Earth sciences researcher, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
When we think of coral reefs, we picture bright fish, clear water and colourful corals. But reefs have also shaped the planet in deeper ways.

Our new study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows reefs have helped regulate Earth’s climate and life for more than 250 million years.

They link geology, chemistry and biology into one grand planetary feedback loop. And their rise and fall over hundreds of millions of years set the pace of recovery from past carbon dioxide shocks,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
