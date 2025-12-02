Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The way Australia produces food is unique. Our updated dietary guidelines have to recognise this

By David Masters, Adjunct Professor in Agriculture and Environment, The University of Western Australia
David Lemon, Research Group Leader: Environmental Informatics, CSIRO
Dianne Mayberry, Principal Research Scientist, Agriculture, CSIRO
Sonja Dominik, Research Scientist, Animal Breeding and Genetics, CSIRO
You might know Australia’s dietary guidelines from the famous infographics showing the types and quantities of foods we should eat to have a healthy diet.

Last updated 12 years ago, the National Health and Medical Research Council is now revising them to consider not only how food affects our health but also how sustainable our foods are. At least


© The Conversation -
