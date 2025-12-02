Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The tiny clue that reveals if an animal has been illegally smuggled

By Ricky Spencer, Professor, Western Sydney University
Yik Hei Sung, Lecturer in wildlife and conservation, University of Suffolk
A new scientific technique can reveal if an animal has been taken from the wild, exposing the illegal wildlife trade.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistani travellers with valid visas being quietly offloaded at airports in ‘silent ban’
~ Coral reefs have orchestrated Earth’s climate for 250 million years
~ The way Australia produces food is unique. Our updated dietary guidelines have to recognise this
~ How Starlink is connecting remote First Nations communities – and creating new divides
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tim Ayres on the AI rollout’s looming ‘bumps and glitches’
~ ‘Decisive action’ needed to end Israel-Palestine stalemate
~ Is postmodernism wrecking science? In a provocative book, scientists weigh the evidence
~ Adults like to talk about ‘big school’. This can make the change seem scary for some children
~ Three ways climate change affects mental health – and why the story is more hopeful than it might seem
~ The future of work — according to Generation Z — is purposeful, digital and flexible
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter