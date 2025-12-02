Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oh. What. Fun. is a light, frivolous Christmas comedy – about motherhood and female rage

By Rachel Williamson, Senior Tutor in English, University of Canterbury
With less than a month to go, the telltale signs that Christmas is coming have begun appearing in shops and malls around the country. Fairy lights and tinsel adorn store displays while Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas plays on repeat.

Nowhere is the intersection of tradition and commercialisation more apparent than in the Christmas movie genre. Not surprisingly, the viewing of these films has become a holiday tradition in itself.

Oh. What. Fun. is Prime Video’s most recent foray into the festive season genre. In a self-referential gesture, wife, mother and grandmother…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The future of work — according to Generation Z — is purposeful, digital and flexible
~ Empathy and reasoning aren’t rivals – new research shows they work together to drive people to help more
~ Wake Up Dead Man: an enjoyable slice of murderous Christmassy fun
~ High-stakes tests are common in England’s schools – and they’re linked to a fear of failure
~ It’s not you – some typefaces feel different
~ Why British Museum has ended 15-year Japan Tobacco deal – and what it means for future partnerships
~ Jury trials: what the UK government’s plan to limit them would mean for victims, defendants and courts
~ Why everyday stress can make MS symptoms worse
~ People with dyspraxia are at high risk of falling – and it’s too often overlooked
~ Why the £18 million for playgrounds in the budget is so important – and how it should be spent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter