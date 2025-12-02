Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Empathy and reasoning aren’t rivals – new research shows they work together to drive people to help more

By Kyle Fiore Law, Postdoctoral Research Scholar in Sustainability, Arizona State University
Brendan Bo O'Connor, Associate Professor of Psychology, University at Albany, State University of New York
Stylianos Syropoulos, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Arizona State University
For years, philosophers and psychologists have debated whether empathy helps or hinders the ways people decide how to help others. Critics of empathy argue that it makes people care too narrowly – focusing on individual stories rather than the broader needs of society – while careful reasoning enables more impartial, evidence-based choices.

Our new research, forthcoming in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
