Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wake Up Dead Man: an enjoyable slice of murderous Christmassy fun

By Louis Bayman, Associate Professor in Department of Film Studies, University of Southampton
This locked-room mystery offers a lifetime of stored resentments, jealousies and greed spill over into brutal hatred – a bit like a family Christmas then.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The future of work — according to Generation Z — is purposeful, digital and flexible
~ Oh. What. Fun. is a light, frivolous Christmas comedy – about motherhood and female rage
~ Empathy and reasoning aren’t rivals – new research shows they work together to drive people to help more
~ High-stakes tests are common in England’s schools – and they’re linked to a fear of failure
~ It’s not you – some typefaces feel different
~ Why British Museum has ended 15-year Japan Tobacco deal – and what it means for future partnerships
~ Jury trials: what the UK government’s plan to limit them would mean for victims, defendants and courts
~ Why everyday stress can make MS symptoms worse
~ People with dyspraxia are at high risk of falling – and it’s too often overlooked
~ Why the £18 million for playgrounds in the budget is so important – and how it should be spent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter